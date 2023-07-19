Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $80.24 per share: What’s Next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.45%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fortinet NGFWs and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services Deliver 318% ROI and Payback in Six Months for the Enterprise Data Center.

New FortiGate 3200F and 900G Drive Efficiencies, Improve Security, and Unify Management Across the Entire Hybrid Network.

Over the last 12 months, FTNT stock rose by 33.24%. The one-year Fortinet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.66. The average equity rating for FTNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.47 billion, with 783.20 million shares outstanding and 651.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, FTNT stock reached a trading volume of 4585976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $75.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8024.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.04 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.26, while it was recorded at 78.88 for the last single week of trading, and 59.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortinet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FTNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 19.32%.