For AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX], Analyst sees a rise to $15.50. What next?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] gained 3.09% or 0.36 points to close at $12.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5256032 shares. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM that AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $11.84, the shares rose to $12.34 and dropped to $11.835, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVDX points out that the company has recorded 13.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AVDX reached to a volume of 5256032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for AVDX stock

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, AVDX shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.02.

Return on Total Capital for AVDX is now -10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, AVDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] managed to generate an average of -$63,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.