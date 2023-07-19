First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Is Currently 4.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] gained 4.22% or 0.28 points to close at $6.92 with a heavy trading volume of 7634303 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports High-Grade Exploration Results at San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration programs at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and Jerritt Canyon. The ongoing exploration programs were designed to focus on adding new mineral resources (“Resources”), upgrading Resources to mineral reserves (“Reserves”), and further defining mineralization near current underground infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the Company had up to 19 active drill rigs and completed a total of 78,973 metres of exploration drilling across its portfolio of mines and projects in Mexico and the United States.

“We are very encouraged with the high-grade exploration results that have been achieved to date,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals from confirming new geologically prospective areas to achieving strong intercepts for Resource to Reserve conversion. Results from the Elia and Santa Teresa veins at San Dimas highlight the potential to add new, high-grade ounces within this past-producing area. At Santa Elena, the results from the Ermitaño vein are in many cases better than expected and will provide a solid foundation for Reserve replacement. Finally, successful drilling at the Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be another large, mineralized gold pod near underground infrastructure and further showcases the strong exploration potential in the asset.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.75, the shares rose to $6.99 and dropped to $6.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded -21.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, AG reached to a volume of 7634303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.