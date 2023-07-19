Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] Revenue clocked in at $34.40 million, down -72.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] price plunged by -47.06 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that FangDD Announces US$8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Maxim Group, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 7367825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 531.43K shares. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.4098 and dropped to a low of $0.209 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for DUO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

DUO Stock Performance Analysis:

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.46. With this latest performance, DUO shares dropped by -77.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.78 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8311, while it was recorded at 0.6431 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9702 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.40 and a Gross Margin at +10.06. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.42. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.