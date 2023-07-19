Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $164

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.09%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Extra Space and Life Storage Stockholders Approve Merger.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (“Extra Space” or “EXR”) and Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) (“Life Storage” or “LSI”) today announced that Extra Space stockholders and Life Storage stockholders have voted, separately, to approve the proposed merger at their respective special meetings held virtually today, July 18, 2023.

According to the results of the Extra Space Special Meeting of Stockholders, more than 99.9 percent of votes cast at the meeting – approximately 90.3 percent of the outstanding shares of Extra Space common stock as of the record date – were voted in favor of the issuance of Extra Space common stock in connection with the merger. The final voting results of the Extra Space Special Meeting of Stockholders will be filed as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the last 12 months, EXR stock dropped by -11.36%. The one-year Extra Space Storage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.32. The average equity rating for EXR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.13 billion, with 134.51 million shares outstanding and 132.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EXR stock reached a trading volume of 4979041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $169.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

EXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.54, while it was recorded at 153.76 for the last single week of trading, and 155.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extra Space Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.65. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.67.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.41. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $179,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

EXR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.