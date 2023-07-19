EQT Corporation [EQT] is 17.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] jumped around 1.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.64 at the close of the session, up 3.07%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the second quarter of 2023. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

EQT Corporation stock is now 17.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $39.98 and lowest of $38.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.97, which means current price is +41.04% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5406785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $45.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.51, while it was recorded at 39.10 for the last single week of trading, and 36.13 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.