Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is 18.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a high on 07/18/23, posting a 7.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.84. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Reports Q2 2023 Production Results; In-Line with Annual Guidance.

“At the halfway mark for the year, we remain confident 2023 production will be within our previously stated guidance of between 8.6-9.5 million silver equivalent ounces. Aside from maintaining steady operational performance, we are extremely pleased with the recently announced development decision of Terronera,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve established a seasoned team of professionals to lead the construction, obtained a US$120 million commitment of debt financing and are gaining momentum at site. It’s an exciting time for the Company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4671038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 6.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $702.41 million, with 190.28 million shares outstanding and 189.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4671038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.41. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.