Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is 4.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] price surged by 4.64 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Crescent Point Releases 2023 Sustainability Report.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the “Report”) highlighting the Company’s strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance.

Crescent Point remains on track to achieve each of its environmental targets which are comprised of initiatives centered around reducing emissions, freshwater use and the number of inactive wells across its land base. Building upon these environmental targets, the Company has also introduced new targets to further strengthen its commitment to safe operations and Indigenous engagement.

A sum of 4188375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $7.49 and dropped to a low of $7.11 until finishing in the latest session at $7.44.

The one-year CPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.84. The average equity rating for CPG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.15.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 25.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.11. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of $1,931,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -5.00%.