Colombier Acquisition Corp. [CLBR] moved down -12.29: Why It’s Important

Colombier Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CLBR] price plunged by -12.29 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces Requests to Redeem Public Shares.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (“Colombier”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, as of 5:00 pm Eastern Time on July 17, 2023 (the “Redemption Deadline”), Colombier has received requests to redeem a total of 14,286,259 Colombier public shares, representing 83% of the total public shares of Colombier outstanding prior to the Redemption Deadline. If all of the redemption requests received by Colombier as of the Redemption Deadline are satisfied by Colombier, 2,963,741 public shares of Colombier would be outstanding.

Colombier will hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) via live webcast at http://www.cstproxy.com/colombierspac/2023 on July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time for its stockholders of record as of June 12, 2023 (the “Record Date”), to approve the proposed business combination with PSQ Holdings, Inc., doing business as PublicSq. (“PublicSq.”) and related matters. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. serves as a capital markets advisor on the business combination.

A sum of 5115057 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 626.95K shares. Colombier Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $14.34 and dropped to a low of $8.9395 until finishing in the latest session at $8.99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colombier Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. [CLBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.69. With this latest performance, CLBR shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.27 for Colombier Acquisition Corp. [CLBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Colombier Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.