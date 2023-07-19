BofA Securities slashes price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] – find out why.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $40.905 during the day while it closed the day at $40.88. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM that IPG Mediabrands Launches Unified Retail Media Solution.

Dedicated Business Unit Unveils World’s Most Expansive Retail Media Network Platform to Address Brand Needs for Advertising in Retail Media.

IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) today announced the launch of its Unified Retail Media Solution, a dedicated business unit that will enable brands to intelligently manage their investment performance seamlessly across all Retail Media Networks, one of the fastest growing advertising channels.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock has also gained 5.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has inclined by 7.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.68% and gained 22.73% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $15.82 billion, with 385.80 million shares outstanding and 383.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4738827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $41.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 302.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.39, while it was recorded at 39.72 for the last single week of trading, and 35.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 6.70%.