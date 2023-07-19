BMO Capital Markets lifts Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] jumped around 0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.25 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Suncor Energy Releases Annual Sustainability and Climate Reports.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2023) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) released its 2023 Report on Sustainability and its 2023 Climate Report today. The reports highlight how the company is working to achieve strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and the company’s actions on sustainable energy development. This year’s Report on Sustainability marks the company’s 28th year of sustainability reporting, a testament to Suncor’s commitment to sustainability and transparent reporting.

“There is an increasing focus on these reports, particularly from our financial partners. They want to know about our performance, our ambition and our plans for a low-carbon future,” said Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining Suncor, my focus has been to drive performance improvement across all aspects of our business. A strong, high performing base business enables superior returns to shareholders and ensures a strong balance sheet to fund continued investments in decarbonization, reclamation, biodiversity, people and communities.”.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now -7.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $29.43 and lowest of $28.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.23, which means current price is +6.02% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6974966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.21, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 31.60 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -8.04%.