Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] is -21.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] jumped around 0.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.11 at the close of the session, up 40.72%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 1:20 AM that Biophytis and SEQENS Sign a Partnership to Produce Sarconeos (BIO101) Active Compound.

Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and SEQENS, integrated global player in solutions and ingredients for the pharmaceutical and specialty markets, offering a broad portfolio of active ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty products, announced the conclusion of a master agreement for the production of the active compound in Sarconeos (BIO101), Biophytis’ main drug candidate developed for three indications: severe forms of Covid-19, sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SEQENS will produce the active ingredient in Sarconeos (BIO101) in France at its Villeneuve La Garenne plant, near Paris. This historic site was modernized and expanded in 2020 with the opening of a unit to produce high-potential active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The production center is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructures in line with SEQENS’ commitments to decarbonization and employee health and safety.

Biophytis S.A. stock is now -21.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BPTS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.40, which means current price is +45.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 15184940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.26

How has BPTS stock performed recently?

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.00. With this latest performance, BPTS shares gained by 17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTS is now -144.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -336.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,291.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.30. Additionally, BPTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.42.

Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.