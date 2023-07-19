Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Stock trading around $19.62 per share: What’s Next?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] closed the trading session at $19.62 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.37, while the highest price level was $19.72. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call toll free by dialing +1(877) 407-0312. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 389-0899. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing toll free +1 (877) 660-6853 and to international callers by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415. For all replays, please reference access code 13738840. An archived replay will also be available through August 22, 2023 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.23 percent and weekly performance of 2.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 3695365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.94. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $235,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.