Aegis Capital slashes price target on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] – find out why.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.11, while the highest price level was $0.12. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Welcomes Dana J Moss, JD to Board of Directors; Amit Bhalla Steps Down.

In line with the Company’s Fix, Fund, Propel approach, Dana J Moss, JD joins Navidea’s Board, adding depth in legal advice, strategic business, life sciences and technology in support of stated strategy to advance innovative technology to market. Separately, Amit Bhalla steps down from Board.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced Dana J Moss, JD has joined the Company’s Board of Directors, adding depth in legal advice, strategic business, life sciences and technology in line with Navidea’s stated objectives and its Fix, Fund, Propel approach to advancing innovative technology to market. Separately, Amit Bhalla has stepped down from the Company’s Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, NAVB reached to a volume of 6834596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.46.

NAVB stock trade performance evaluation

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 46.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1064, while it was recorded at 0.1117 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2272 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.