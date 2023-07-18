why SentinelOne Inc. [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.19

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.65 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Bolsters India’s Cyber Defenses.

Company launches virtual datacenter in Mumbai, empowering local organizations to secure critical systems and infrastructure in compliance with government regulations.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is amping up its offerings in India. The company today announced the launch of a virtual data center in Mumbai that will enable the growing number of Indian companies who rely on SentinelOne to shield their business from cyber attacks in a simple, compliant way.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now 0.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $14.885 and lowest of $14.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.00, which means current price is +17.86% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5482444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 14.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.