Wall Street Analyst Upgrade QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] jumped around 0.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $123.40 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on September 21, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

About QualcommQualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now 12.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $124.46 and lowest of $120.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 156.66, which means current price is +21.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6123303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $134.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.02, while it was recorded at 120.93 for the last single week of trading, and 118.72 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -10.30%.