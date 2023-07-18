Wall Street Analyst Initiated TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. What else is Wall St. saying

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $3.47 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TeraWulf Announces June 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Increased hashrate capacity by 25% month-over-month to 5.5 EH/s as of June 30, 2023.

Self-mined 347 BTC in June, an 8% increase over May, for a total of 909 BTC mined in 2Q 2023 and 1,441 BTC year to date.

TeraWulf Inc. represents 165.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $808.96 million with the latest information. WULF stock price has been found in the range of $3.33 to $3.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 7114111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.86. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 149.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 322.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1.19 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.