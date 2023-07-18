Wall Street Analyst Initiated D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] traded at a high on 07/17/23, posting a 16.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.57. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D-Wave Regains Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software and services, today announced it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meeting its continued listing standard for minimum share price.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On July 3, 2023, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on (1) the Company’s share price being at least $1.00 on June 30, 2023, and (2) a calculation of the Company’s average closing price for the 30 trading days ended June 30, 2023, which reflected an average closing price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7641906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at 21.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.94%.

The market cap for QBTS stock reached $390.77 million, with 123.14 million shares outstanding and 80.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 7641906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.82.

How has QBTS stock performed recently?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.47. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.