ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $1

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] price plunged by -81.17 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ViewRay® Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions.

Debtor-in-Possession Financing Secured to Support Ongoing Operations and Chapter 11 Process.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that it and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “the Company”) filed voluntary petitions for relief (the “Petitions”) under Chapter 11 of Title 11 the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”). The Company further disclosed that it intends to pursue a sale of its business under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, including a sale of all or a portion of the Company’s assets, while continuing to support its customers during the Chapter 11 process.

A sum of 200810959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. ViewRay Inc. shares reached a high of $0.18 and dropped to a low of $0.065 until finishing in the latest session at $0.07.

The one-year VRAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.17. The average equity rating for VRAY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

VRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.37. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -86.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.18 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5445, while it was recorded at 0.3336 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0761 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ViewRay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.04 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.01.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.06. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$363,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VRAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.