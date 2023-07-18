Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain 35.76% so far this year. What now?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] loss -0.63% or -0.42 points to close at $66.47 with a heavy trading volume of 6397417 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its second quarter 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 15, 2023.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

It opened the trading session at $65.74, the shares rose to $66.62 and dropped to $62.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWLO points out that the company has recorded 26.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 6397417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $66.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.64.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.07, while it was recorded at 66.72 for the last single week of trading, and 59.66 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.