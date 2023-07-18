Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell -92.97% so far this year. What now?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] loss -28.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tivic Health Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 51,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.04 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $2.1 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. Tivic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent, on a reasonable best efforts basis for the offering.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. represents 62.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.93 million with the latest information. TIVC stock price has been found in the range of $0.0418 to $0.047.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 41722874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for TIVC stock

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.62. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -51.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1111, while it was recorded at 0.0635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6085 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.