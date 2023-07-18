Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] is -38.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: THRX] gained 15.41% or 0.41 points to close at $3.07 with a heavy trading volume of 4779634 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Discontinue Enrollment in Phase 1/2 Study and Terminate Development of THE-630 in Patients with GIST.

— Decision follows two dose-limiting toxicities related to hand-foot skin reaction observed in Cohort 7 (27 mg) –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Company prioritizing THE-349, a potentially best-in-class fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor for EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer; IND on track for submission in Q4 2023 –.

It opened the trading session at $2.78, the shares rose to $3.15 and dropped to $2.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THRX points out that the company has recorded -62.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 410.32K shares, THRX reached to a volume of 4779634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THRX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for THRX stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -69.21. With this latest performance, THRX shares dropped by -65.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for THRX is now -23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.92. Additionally, THRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,789 per employee.Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.60 and a Current Ratio set at 36.60.