Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell -10.87% so far this year. What now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] loss -2.77% or -0.21 points to close at $7.38 with a heavy trading volume of 7190089 shares. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 15, 2023.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

TME’s management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to review and discuss the Company’s business and financial performance.

It opened the trading session at $7.48, the shares rose to $7.49 and dropped to $7.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TME points out that the company has recorded -13.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -135.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, TME reached to a volume of 7190089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 13.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for TME stock

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 13.91%.