Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently 1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] jumped around 0.44 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.15 at the close of the session, up 1.53%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM that Westbrook and Pinterest Partner to Launch Innovative Branded Content Series.

The media company will produce branded content across Pinterest, including the platform’s new Pinterest Premiere Spotlight ad solution, for Q4 holidays.

Westbrook Inc, the Los Angeles-based entertainment and media company, today announced a partnership with Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to create branded content for Halloween and the winter holiday season. As the exclusive creative partner of Pinterest’s holiday content series in late 2023, Westbrook’s branded partnerships division, Westbrook Media, will create compelling content for advertisers to inspire people on Pinterest looking for the most popular holiday categories, from Halloween costumes to home decor to recipes.

Pinterest Inc. stock is now 20.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINS Stock saw the intraday high of $29.42 and lowest of $28.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.27, which means current price is +41.50% above from all time high which was touched on 07/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.73M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 9698194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.20.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.75, while it was recorded at 28.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.03 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 23.48%.