Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $120

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $118.89 on 07/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.2533, while the highest price level was $119.97. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Point-of-Sale Software for Large Apparel and Softlines Retail and Price Optimization Solutions.

Oracle Retail Cross Talk — Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software for Large Apparel and Softlines Retail 2023 Vendor Assessment1 and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2023 Vendor Assessment2. Both report excerpts are available here.

Oracle was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.45 percent and weekly performance of 3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 6734297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 297.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 66.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.75, while it was recorded at 117.30 for the last single week of trading, and 89.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.