Opera Limited [OPRA] Revenue clocked in at $346.90 million, up 270.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] price surged by 5.21 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Opera Provides Certain Clarifications in Connection with its Form F-3 Filing.

Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA) (“Opera”), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, filed a registration statement on Form F-3 (“Shelf Filing”) before markets opened on July 14, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opera observed reactions to the Shelf Filing, and wishes to make certain clarifications.

A sum of 5648647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Opera Limited shares reached a high of $21.05 and dropped to a low of $17.86 until finishing in the latest session at $20.79.

The one-year OPRA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.38. The average equity rating for OPRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.45.

OPRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Opera Limited [OPRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.07. With this latest performance, OPRA shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 24.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opera Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.