NIKE Inc. [NKE] Is Currently 0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $108.71 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2023.

Full year reported revenues were $51.2 billion, up 10 percent compared to prior year and up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis*.

NIKE Inc. represents 1.54 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.92 billion with the latest information. NKE stock price has been found in the range of $106.76 to $109.0995.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 6682339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $128.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.53, while it was recorded at 107.93 for the last single week of trading, and 112.82 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.55 and a Gross Margin at +43.52. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 15.10%.