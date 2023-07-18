Market cap of Prestige Wealth Inc. [PWM] reaches 206.72M – now what?

Prestige Wealth Inc. [NASDAQ: PWM] closed the trading session at $17.00 on 07/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.50, while the highest price level was $19.50. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “PWM.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, PWM reached to a volume of 6356105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prestige Wealth Inc. is set at 9.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWM in the course of the last twelve months was 172.27.

Prestige Wealth Inc. [PWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading.