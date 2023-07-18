Market cap of Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] reaches 4.44M – now what?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] traded at a high on 07/17/23, posting a 26.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.81. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Completes 1 for 5 Reverse Stock Split.

On May 22, 2023, the Company filed a Certificate of Change Pursuant to NRS 78.209 with the Nevada Secretary of State to effect the Reverse Stock Split, which became effective upon filing. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 5 shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the filing of the Certificate of Change was consolidated into one issued and outstanding share. All stockholders who would be entitled to receive fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split received one whole share for their fractional share interest. There was no change in the par value of our common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5335819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nova LifeStyle Inc. stands at 36.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.92%.

The market cap for NVFY stock reached $4.44 million, with 1.43 million shares outstanding and 0.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.76K shares, NVFY reached a trading volume of 5335819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has NVFY stock performed recently?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.75. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 45.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -127.29 and a Gross Margin at -61.06. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.17.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.