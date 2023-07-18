Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 19.23M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, up 28.86%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results.

A total of 25,816,872 common shares of the 54,320,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 47.53% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Kelso Technologies Inc. stock is now 18.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIQ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.40 and lowest of $0.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.44, which means current price is +60.95% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 70.18K shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 5071553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.05 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2513, while it was recorded at 0.2918 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2796 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.02 and a Gross Margin at +36.44. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.44.