Market Analysts see The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] falling to $155. Time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $148.99 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after August 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on July 21, 2023.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 133 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 67 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

The Procter & Gamble Company represents 2.36 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $348.59 billion with the latest information. PG stock price has been found in the range of $148.97 to $150.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4615207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 99.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.51, while it was recorded at 148.98 for the last single week of trading, and 144.63 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.38%.