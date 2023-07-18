Market Analysts see Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] jumped around 0.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.20 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Option Care Health to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Option Care Health Inc. stock is now 10.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPCH Stock saw the intraday high of $33.30 and lowest of $32.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.87, which means current price is +37.02% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, OPCH reached a trading volume of 5776787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has OPCH stock performed recently?

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.70, while it was recorded at 31.74 for the last single week of trading, and 30.48 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of $26,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.