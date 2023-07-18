Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Stock trading around $21.17 per share: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.82%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report second quarter financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (866) 605-3851 (Canada). The conference ID number is 3097637. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through July 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 4, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (855) 669-9658 (Canada) and entering conference ID number 2871396.

Over the last 12 months, PEAK stock dropped by -17.51%. The one-year Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.36. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.57 billion, with 546.84 million shares outstanding and 545.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, PEAK stock reached a trading volume of 4771975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

PEAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -6.00%.