Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] is 158.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ: HCTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.15%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Healthcare Triangle Launches Ransomware Initiative Aimed at Protection and Prevention for Healthcare Providers.

Company to educate and guide best practices for maintaining resiliency in the face of increasing ransomware attacks in healthcare.

Over the last 12 months, HCTI stock dropped by -44.58%. The average equity rating for HCTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.39 million, with 41.86 million shares outstanding and 1.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 540.79K shares, HCTI stock reached a trading volume of 17378175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

HCTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.15. With this latest performance, HCTI shares gained by 54.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Triangle Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.36.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.