Guggenheim slashes price target on Exelon Corporation [EXC] – find out why.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.95%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM that ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Award Grants to 21 Communities to Advance EV Adoption, Public Safety Initiatives.

2023 Powering Safe Communities Program Awards Nearly $170,000 for Energy Infrastructure Across Northern Illinois.

To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean energy technologies and to support local public safety initiatives ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) today announced the 21 winners of the 2023 Powering Safe Communities grant program. The grants, totaling $169,500, will help support a variety of projects in communities across northern Illinois.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock dropped by -5.37%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.95. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.71 billion, with 995.00 million shares outstanding and 993.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 5080812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 41.95 for the last single week of trading, and 40.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.