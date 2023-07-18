For Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], Analyst sees a drop to $32. What next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.545 during the day while it closed the day at $33.43. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Truist Bank announces redemption of senior bank notes due August 2024.

Truist Bank (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.689% fixed-to-floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2024 (CUSIP 86787EAY3) on the redemption date of Aug. 2, 2023.

The redemption price for the senior bank notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior bank notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has inclined by 0.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.14% and lost -22.31% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $45.23 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 6139623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $37.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.76, while it was recorded at 33.13 for the last single week of trading, and 39.25 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.