For Sunworks Inc. [SUNW], Analyst sees a rise to $5.50. What next?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] price surged by 27.66 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Sunworks Appoints Mark C. Trout as Group CEO of the Residential Solar Segment.

Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced the appointment of Mark Trout as Group CEO of Solcius, Sunworks’ wholly owned residential solar business, effective July 10, 2023. Mr. Trout is based in Provo, UT reporting directly to Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. Mr. Trout assumes Residential Solar segment responsibilities from Sunworks’ Chief Financial Officer Jason Bonfigt, who had also led the Solcius business as interim President since July 1, 2022.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mr. Trout brings more than 35 years of senior commercial, development and operational experience to Sunworks, including deep sector expertise within the residential solar and advanced technologies industries. He most recently served as President of WeLink Communications, a residential internet service provider. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer for both Sunrun and Vivint Solar, where he led the implementation and execution of all IT and Product Technology initiatives, including solar product innovation. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Transformation Officer at eBay, where he led transformation of the product development, professional services, and SaaS hosting operations for the Enterprise Business Unit. For more than 25 years, he served in a variety of senior level roles at Accenture, culminating in his appointment to Senior Managing Partner and High Technology Industry Group Head at the firm.

A sum of 7704137 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Sunworks Inc. shares reached a high of $1.89 and dropped to a low of $1.415 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

The one-year SUNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.84. The average equity rating for SUNW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $2.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

SUNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.89. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 44.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1646, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7431 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.69. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -38.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$45,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SUNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.