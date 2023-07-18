For KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM that Beike Joined “1t.org” China Action.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a digital service platform for the housing industry, was announced today as one of the first corporate members to join the World Economic Forum’s “1t.org” China Action community. Beike supports the Chinese government’s goal of planting, conserving, and restoring 70 billion trees by 2030, while also contributing to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) framework.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The “1t.org” initiative, announced at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in 2020, aims to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) plan. The initiative urges governments, social organizations, and the private sector to restore ecosystems and grow one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

A sum of 9760368 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.56M shares. KE Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $15.02 and dropped to a low of $14.59 until finishing in the latest session at $14.99.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.98. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 65.49%.