For GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] jumped around 1.54 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.02 at the close of the session, up 44.25%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM that GreenPower Reports Record Revenue of $15.3 million for the Fourth Quarter and $39.7 million for Fiscal 2023.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower” and the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced record revenues and deliveries for its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenPower reported revenues of $15.3 million for the fourth quarter, three and half times the revenue from the previous year’s fourth quarter. The company delivered 123 vehicles with a majority of the deliveries being EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars and Nano BEAST Type A school buses.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock is now 190.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GP Stock saw the intraday high of $6.05 and lowest of $4.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.23, which means current price is +191.84% above from all time high which was touched on 07/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 61.72K shares, GP reached a trading volume of 34744907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34.

How has GP stock performed recently?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.94. With this latest performance, GP shares gained by 81.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.25 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.26 and a Gross Margin at +1.71. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.21.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -44.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.