Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] Stock trading around $6.73 per share: What’s Next?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] price surged by 12.35 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Evolv Technology to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 10, 2023.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. Members of the Company’s management team plan to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results as well as management’s outlook for the business. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.877.692.8955 and using access code 825879. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.234.720.6979 and using the same access code. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing +1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 1955791 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

A sum of 4822750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.98 and dropped to a low of $5.90 until finishing in the latest session at $6.73.

The one-year EVLV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.04. The average equity rating for EVLV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

EVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.64. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.11. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.55.

Return on Total Capital for EVLV is now -32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.95. Additionally, EVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.