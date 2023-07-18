EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Stock trading around $4.37 per share: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] gained 8.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.37 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVgo and Partners Selected by Ohio Department of Transportation for Proposed Awards of $13.8M in NEVI Funding for 20 Fast Charging Stations Along Interstate Corridors.

Public funding supports the development of both EVgo-owned fast charging stations at retail locations, as well as those built through EVgo eXtend partnerships.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company and its eXtend partners were selected by DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, for proposed awards of $13.8M in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations. Fourteen of the 20 locations are owned by EVgo eXtend partner Pilot Company, and all EVgo and EVgo eXtend stations deployed through these awards will feature 350kW high-power fast charging. Of the more than $18M awarded by DriveOhio in its first tranche of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds to be released, EVgo and its eXtend partners received more than 75%.

EVgo Inc. represents 71.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. EVGO stock price has been found in the range of $4.01 to $4.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 6821265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.42.

Trading performance analysis for EVGO stock

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.