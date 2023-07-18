Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell -53.70% so far this year. What now?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.0876 during the day while it closed the day at $0.09. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock has also loss -14.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRKN stock has declined by -23.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.58% and lost -53.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CRKN stock reached $6.13 million, with 63.65 million shares outstanding and 55.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 5740418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 278.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.12. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -49.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1453, while it was recorded at 0.0912 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1975 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.