Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $32.28 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 0327346. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

A sum of 5514470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.16M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $32.63 and dropped to a low of $32.2233 until finishing in the latest session at $32.28.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $38.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 1650.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.78, while it was recorded at 32.89 for the last single week of trading, and 36.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.30. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.70%.