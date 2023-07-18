Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell -55.91% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 07/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.64, while the highest price level was $0.66. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM that Bionano Announces the Stratys™ System for OGM and VIA™ Software for Hematologic Malignancies.

The Stratys™ instrument for optical genome mapping (OGM) will enable a four-fold increase in raw data generation rate compared to the Saphyr® instrument. Our plan is to eventually enable labs to develop work-cells comprised of multiple Stratys instruments to reach an increase in data generation rates of up to 13-fold over Saphyr. Approximately 10 Stratys instruments will be available as part of an early access program in the second half of 2023 as our manufacturing capacity increases.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The VIA™ software replaces NxClinical™ software with a completely new platform for visualization, interpretation and reporting for hematologic malignancies across the main data types used in cytogenomics today – OGM, microarray and NGS. VIA software installations will begin at the end of July.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 7466311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6793, while it was recorded at 0.6475 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4125 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.