Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $37

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.67%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BATH & BODY WORKS INTRODUCES NOW ALL REFORMULATED HAND SOAP COLLECTION.

Featuring bottles made with recycled plastic and a new 100% recyclable carton.

The brand’s latest innovation and launch in the hand soap category meets consumer demand for a formula made without parabens, sulfates and dyes in packaging that supports the brand’s recently-announced ESG commitments and spans all hand soaps in the assortment.

Over the last 12 months, BBWI stock rose by 39.25%. The one-year Bath & Body Works Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.31. The average equity rating for BBWI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.40 billion, with 229.00 million shares outstanding and 227.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BBWI stock reached a trading volume of 10387810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $47.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.06, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 38.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.03. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.86. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 7.67%.