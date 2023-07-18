B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Flywire Corporation [FLYW] – find out why.

Flywire Corporation [NASDAQ: FLYW] price surged by 2.81 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Flywire Partners with Tencent Financial Technology to Streamline Global Tuition Payments from China.

Through direct connection with one of China’s popular digital wallets, Flywire improves payment experience for students and families from China; further expands footprint across China.

A sum of 2250037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. Flywire Corporation shares reached a high of $33.66 and dropped to a low of $32.60 until finishing in the latest session at $33.65.

The one-year FLYW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.58. The average equity rating for FLYW stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flywire Corporation [FLYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLYW shares is $34.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Flywire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flywire Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

FLYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Flywire Corporation [FLYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, FLYW shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Flywire Corporation [FLYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.67, while it was recorded at 31.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flywire Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flywire Corporation [FLYW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.83. Flywire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for FLYW is now -5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flywire Corporation [FLYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, FLYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flywire Corporation [FLYW] managed to generate an average of -$39,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Flywire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.