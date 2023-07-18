Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $58

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] price plunged by -37.92 percent to reach at -$32.04. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Apellis Announces Seven Abstracts Accepted for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

New 30-month data from the GALE long-term extension study of SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) to be presented.

A sum of 20256554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $68.8503 and dropped to a low of $51.94 until finishing in the latest session at $52.46.

The one-year APLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.61. The average equity rating for APLS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $102.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.49.

APLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.44. With this latest performance, APLS shares dropped by -43.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.94 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.58, while it was recorded at 78.89 for the last single week of trading, and 66.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -788.38 and a Gross Margin at +90.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -864.70.

Return on Total Capital for APLS is now -171.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -191.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -353.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.35. Additionally, APLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] managed to generate an average of -$850,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

APLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.