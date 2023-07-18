AERWINS Technologies Inc. [AWIN] Is Currently -21.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AWIN] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.45 at the close of the session, down -21.33%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Aerwins Patented Air Mobility Platform to Revolutionize Low Altitude Flights for Vehicles Opening Flight Possibilities for Electric Vehicles.

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2023) – AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) (“AERWINS” or the “Company”) is excited to announce it has unveiled the blueprint for a revolution in personal transportation – XTURISMO™. AERWINS has developed the technology for its new hovercraft launching to market later this year after receiving necessary approvals from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), the equivalent Japanese air mobility regulatory body to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Company’s one-of-a-kind patent-protected design blends the practicality of electric cars with the thrill of airborne travel, providing a clear, integrated solution for current electric vehicles (EV). The Company has accepted initial orders for the exclusive launch of the first commercialized model, with scheduled deliveries starting in Q3 2023. The Company’s new technologies will revolutionize the EV landscape as key players in the automotive manufacturing sector adopt the latest technology into their new and current models. The Company will continue plans to scale and commercialize its design by pursuing licensing agreements with the top electric automotive manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Asia as the demand continues to increase for innovative technology within the automotive and air mobility industries.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AERWINS’ advanced technology revolutionizes low-altitude air mobility for vehicles. Its superior design allows it to integrate with many EVs and transform a typical electric car into a flying vehicle. Alef Aeronautics, a California-based start-up, recently received a special airworthiness certification from the FAA to start testing their “Model A” flying car, showcasing an impressive movement in the government approvals for personal air mobility.[1] After receiving the necessary permissions from JCAB, AERWINS is applying for licenses from the FAA. McKinsey & Company report, “Even today, in major cities such as Hong Kong and New York, a fortunate few escape the gridlock and congestion on the ground by taking helicopters to and from work. Each day in São Paulo, for example, hundreds of people trade a four-hour commute on the ground for a ten-minute helicopter ride costing anywhere from $500 to $1,500. While expensive for everyday commuters, the dream of rising above the ever-increasing road- traffic congestion, coupled with the promise of new technological advances, explains why air mobility has recently gained significant momentum. The media buzz surrounding the topic has grown more than tenfold in the past 18 months, as measured by mentions of personal air mobility and similar terms.”[2].

AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock is now -95.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AWIN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.744 and lowest of $0.4201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.00, which means current price is +24.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.39K shares, AWIN reached a trading volume of 20580955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AERWINS Technologies Inc. [AWIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWIN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AERWINS Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48.

How has AWIN stock performed recently?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. [AWIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, AWIN shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for AERWINS Technologies Inc. [AWIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5090, while it was recorded at 0.5176 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1233 for the last 200 days.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. [AWIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.30.

AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.