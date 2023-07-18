Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] is 33.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] gained 7.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Grant of Inducement Awards.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Aeglea”) (NASDAQ: AGLE) today announced that, in connection with the acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (“Spyre”), a majority of the independent members of Aeglea’s Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to new employees (including the new members of management) as equity inducement awards under the Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan. The stock options were approved on June 21, 2023 and were material to each employee’s acceptance of employment with Aeglea, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Cameron Turtle, the Chief Operating Officer of Aeglea, received 47,297,197 stock options and the other four employees received a total of 16,120,218 stock options. The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.30, vest in equal installments over a 48-month period subject to continuous service following the vesting commencement date and expire on the tenth anniversary of the date of grant.

About Aeglea BioTheraeutics & Spyre TherapeuticsIn June 2023, Aeglea completed the acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics and shifted its disease focus to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Spyre combines best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision immunology approaches to maximize efficacy, safety, and convenience of treatments for IBD. Spun out of Paragon Therapeutics in 2023, Spyre was founded by Fairmount and is based in Waltham, MA.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. represents 94.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.62 million with the latest information. AGLE stock price has been found in the range of $0.5326 to $0.609.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, AGLE reached a trading volume of 4889973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for AGLE stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.21. With this latest performance, AGLE shares gained by 313.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.99 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2533, while it was recorded at 0.5503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4544 for the last 200 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3640.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3598.75.

Return on Total Capital for AGLE is now -117.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.23. Additionally, AGLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] managed to generate an average of -$1,214,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.