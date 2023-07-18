Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] Stock trading around $9.72 per share: What’s Next?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ABOS] price surged by 54.78 percent to reach at $3.44. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and Stifel are acting as bookrunners for the public offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the public offering.

A sum of 28852539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 306.24K shares. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $11.3099 and dropped to a low of $9.26 until finishing in the latest session at $9.72.

The one-year ABOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.29. The average equity rating for ABOS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABOS shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

ABOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.97. With this latest performance, ABOS shares gained by 64.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.08 for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.08.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

ABOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 9.70%.